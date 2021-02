Walker recorded two points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 111-108 win over the Timberwolves.

After a relatively strong start to the season, Walker hasn't been able to find his rhythm. Across the past 10 games, he's averaging 7.6 points on just 35.4 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep. As Walker's struggles have mounted, rookie Devin Vassell has seen increased run.