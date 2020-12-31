Walker scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and totaled four rebounds along with three assists in a loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Walker struggled through his worst shooting effort of the campaign in the loss but still managed to score in double figures for the fourth straight game to open the season. The third-year pro has been given extended run with Derrick White (toe) sidelined to begin the campaign and has performed reasonably well thus far, posting per-game averages of 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while making 43.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.