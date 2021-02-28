Walker scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Walker remained in the starting lineup with both Devin Vassell (COVID-19 protocols) and Derrick White (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined. He took advantage by scoring in double-digits for the fourth consecutive game. However, he also continued to struggle to produce any other stats despite the increased role, and is averaging only 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.5 steals per game this season.