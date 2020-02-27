Walker will start Wednesday's game against Dallas, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Walker will get his fourth start of the season, replacing LaMarcus Aldridge, who's out with a shoulder injury. Walker was unsuccessful in his other three appearances with the first unit, and managed just 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds 2.7 steals and 1.7 assists in 26.0 minutes on average.