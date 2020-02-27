Spurs' Lonnie Walker: To start Wednesday
Walker will start Wednesday's game against Dallas, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker will get his fourth start of the season, replacing LaMarcus Aldridge, who's out with a shoulder injury. Walker was unsuccessful in his other three appearances with the first unit, and managed just 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds 2.7 steals and 1.7 assists in 26.0 minutes on average.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...