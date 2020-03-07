Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Will not return
Walker will not return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a left shin contusion, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Walker played 16 minutes before exiting with the injury. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, so he should be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers.
