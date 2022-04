Walker (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against the Pelicans, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Walker was sidelined for two of the last three regular-season games, but he'll be available for the win-or-go-home matchup against New Orleans. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.4 minutes per game.