Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Will return to lineup Thursday

Walker (rest) will return to the starting five for Thursday's summer league tilt with the Grizzlies, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Walker sat out Tuesday's contest for rest purposes, but as expected, is set to rejoin the lineup Thursday. Considering his status as a first-round pick, Walker should get plenty of run and will likely operate as the team's go-to option offensively when on the floor. In Monday's opener, Walker struggled mightily with his shot, finishing just 3-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. As a result, he'll be looking for a bounce-back effort and will need to dial back in as a shooter.