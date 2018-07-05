Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Will return to lineup Thursday
Walker (rest) will return to the starting five for Thursday's summer league tilt with the Grizzlies, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Walker sat out Tuesday's contest for rest purposes, but as expected, is set to rejoin the lineup Thursday. Considering his status as a first-round pick, Walker should get plenty of run and will likely operate as the team's go-to option offensively when on the floor. In Monday's opener, Walker struggled mightily with his shot, finishing just 3-of-16 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. As a result, he'll be looking for a bounce-back effort and will need to dial back in as a shooter.
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...