Walker (illness) won't play Saturday against the Rockets.
Walker only mustered two points in Wednesday's win, and he'll be unavailable Saturday due to an apparent illness. Derrick White and Devin Vassell could see increased run for the Spurs in his absence. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Monday against the Warriors.
