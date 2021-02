Samanic was recalled from the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Samanic joins San Antonio as the team battles COVID-19 after four players recently tested positive. The 21-year-old power forward has been stellar in the G League for Austin of late, averaging 21.8 points and 11.3 rebounds across six appearances. It's unclear how much of a role he'll take on at the NBA level despite the team being shorthanded.