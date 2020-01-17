Spurs' Luka Samanic: Called up from G League
Samanic has been recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's tilt against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Samanic has yet to see action in the NBA, spending all of the season thus far garnering run in the G League. However, he may end up making his Spurs debut Friday.
