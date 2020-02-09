Samanic scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

Samanic has been hot recently, as this was actually his lowest-scoring effort over his last four games. Thanks to the recent streak, the 20-year-old has upped his points per game to 15.2 along with 7.7 rebounds.