Spurs' Luka Samanic: Contributes solidly in G League win
Samanic scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Friday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
Samanic has been hot recently, as this was actually his lowest-scoring effort over his last four games. Thanks to the recent streak, the 20-year-old has upped his points per game to 15.2 along with 7.7 rebounds.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.