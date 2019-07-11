Spurs' Luka Samanic: Double-doubles in close loss
Samanic provided 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 22 minutes during the Spurs' 79-78 loss to the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Samanic continued to scuffle with his shot Wednesday, but he still found his way to an impressive line thanks to his free-throw shooting and work on the boards. The 2019 first-round pick has made a consistent impact in Las Vegas, as he's now averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three games. Samanic had opened summer with similarly impressive numbers over two games in the Salt Lake City league, supplying 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 23.0 minutes.
