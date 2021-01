Samanic (illness) was active for Friday's 122-117 loss to the Mavericks, but he didn't leave the bench.

San Antonio cleared the second-year forward from the injury report ahead of Friday's contest after he was ruled out for each of the past three games while he dealt with a sore throat. The 21-year-old looks to be back to full health, but since he's not a regular member of head coach Gregg Popovich's rotation, Samanic will likely go unused in most competitive games.