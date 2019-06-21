Spurs' Luka Samanic: Heading to San Antonio
The Spurs selected Samanic at No. 19 in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Samanic is a 19-year-old foreign prospect out of Croatia, so it is not all that surprising to see him land in San Antonio. He projects as a stretch-four, but will need to fine-tune his shooting and all-around-game in order to earn minutes in Coach Popovich's rotation sooner than later.
