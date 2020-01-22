Spurs' Luka Samanic: Ignites in G League
Samanic posted 23 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes Monday in the G League Austin Spurs' 125-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
The rookie first-round pick paced Austin in both scoring and boards in his 24th appearance of the season in the G League. San Antonio is essentially viewing the 20-year-old's first season in the organization as a developmental one, as he has yet to debut for the NBA team.
