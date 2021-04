Samanic notched two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and an assist across 15 minutes in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Samanic started for the second time in the last four games, but his output was limited once again. The young forward is one of the Spurs' main developmental prospects but hasn't seen the court much this season, and he's averaging just 10.6 minutes per game across eight appearances this month.