Spurs' Luka Samanic: Massive in G League return
Samanic scored 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds, an assist a steal and two blocks during Saturday's G League win over Windy City.
Samanic seemed energized by his recent stint in the NBA. He led Austin in minutes, field goals. threes, and rebounds. The only negative was his four turnovers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...