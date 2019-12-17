Play

Samanic scored 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 10 rebounds, an assist a steal and two blocks during Saturday's G League win over Windy City.

Samanic seemed energized by his recent stint in the NBA. He led Austin in minutes, field goals. threes, and rebounds. The only negative was his four turnovers.

More News
Our Latest Stories