Samanic will come off the bench Wednesday at Denver, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

The 21-year-old started Monday and had eight points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Dejounte Murray (foot) rejoining the lineup. Samanic played single-digit minutes in his previous five appearances before the start, so he'll likely return to a minor role.