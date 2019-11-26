Spurs' Luka Samanic: Paces team in points in win
Samanic scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and racked up seven rebounds, two assists, and one block during Wednesday's G-League win over Erie.
Samanic started and led the team in points but once again struggled with turnovers, committing four. Through eight games, the 19-year-old is averaging 14.9 points per game while making 47.3 percent of his field-goal attempts.
