Samanic generated 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes Friday against Rio Grande.

Samanic finished with a solid all-around line Friday, though his five turnovers were a bit hard to swallow. The 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Samanic can be expected to see a large role for Austin this year, while he attempts to fine-tune his shooting and improve his defense in the G-League.