Samanic tallied 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, and six assists in 32 minutes of Wednesday's 119-111 G League win over Memphis.

Samanic led an impressive all-around effort in his G League debut. He particularly dominated on the glass, where he was the game leader in rebounds. The only negative for the Croatian native was that he fouled out of the contest.