Samanic collected seven points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block across 17 minutes Sunday in a 134-99 loss to the Sixers.

Samanic was one of eight bench players who played over 10 minutes for the Spurs on Sunday. He does not possess an exact role but has received more playing time in recent matchups. Samanic has averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 14.1 minutes across his past eight games. Before a start at Oklahoma City on Feb. 24, he participated in only one of 19 previous games the Spurs played.