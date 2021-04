Samanic will start Saturday's game at Phoenix, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 21-year-old has seen the court in only one of the past five games but will join the lineup Saturday with DeMar DeRozan (rest) and Jakob Poeltl (rest) sitting out. Samanic averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 22 minutes in his previous two starts this season.