Samanic scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's G League win over the Blue.

Samanic's scoring has been a bit inconsistent since his stint in the NBA, but he was solid in this one. He is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 21 G League games this season.