Samanic supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Hornets.

Samanic was assertive offensively, showcasing his wide range of skills, albeit while accumulating twice as many turnovers as dimes. Given the presence of LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl, Samanic has his work cut out for him in terms of earning significant minutes as a rookie. Even so, it remains a possibility he'll be part of the regular rotation as the third big man (behind the aforementioned two) almost immediately.