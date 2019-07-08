Spurs' Luka Samanic: Scores 16 points in Sunday's win
Samanic supplied 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Hornets.
Samanic was assertive offensively, showcasing his wide range of skills, albeit while accumulating twice as many turnovers as dimes. Given the presence of LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl, Samanic has his work cut out for him in terms of earning significant minutes as a rookie. Even so, it remains a possibility he'll be part of the regular rotation as the third big man (behind the aforementioned two) almost immediately.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.