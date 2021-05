Samanic managed 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-94 loss to the Jazz.

The Spurs were run off the court Wednesday, allowing their role players to see extended run down the stretch. The fact Samanic led all Spurs' scorers with 15 points tells you everything you need to know about the game. This needs to be viewed as an outlier, so there is no need to make any significant roster moves just yet.