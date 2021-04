Samanic will start Monday's game against Cleveland, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Samanic will receive his second start of the season while the team is without Dejounte Murray (foot). The 21-year-old has averaged just 8.8 minutes per game on the season, so he's likely in for an increased workload. In his one previous start this season, Samanic tallied four points and four rebounds across 19 minutes.