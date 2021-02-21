Samanic (finger) tallied 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes Saturday in the G League Austin Spurs' 125-118 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Samanic made his second start in a row after a sprained finger prevented him from playing in Tuesday's 109-89 loss to the Canton Charge. He returned to action Thursday with a 29-point, 12-rebound effort in Austin's 104-101 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, but Samanic's production took a step back against Westchester. The 2019 first-round pick is expected to remain at the G League bubble in Orlando through mid-March before rejoining the Spurs shortly after the NBA All-Star break.