Samanic has been diagnosed with a fractured left fourth metacarpal, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Samanic broke his hand during Tuesday's loss to the Nets. It's not clear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but it would be surprising if we saw him again this season. Assuming he's out for the year, Samanic will finish his sophomore campaign with averages of 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game across 32 appearances.