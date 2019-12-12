Spurs' Luka Samanic: Summoned from G League
Samanic was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Samanic has spent most of his time in the G League this season, appearing in 13 games (12 starts) for Austin and posting averages of 13.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game.
