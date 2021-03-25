Samanic finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 134-101 loss to the Clippers.

Samanic scored well above his average in points Wednesday by knocking down a surprising 75 percent of his field-goal attempts. The first-round draft pick from 2019 has received relatively inconsistent minutes all season, however, he's performed well when given over 10 minutes of play during the month of March. Consistent playing time could help Samanic's shooting percentage, but it's unclear how the Spurs will operate their rotation with a playoff spot still in sight.