Spurs' Luka Samanic: Turns in 11 in win
Samanic scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and totaled four rebounds, one assist, and a steal during Saturday's G League loss to the Wolves.
Samanic again got the start and played 26 minutes in the affair. He had a tough time maintaining possession however, commiting six turnovers.
