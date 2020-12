Samanic won't play in Tuesday's or Thursday's preseason games against the Rockets due to food poisoning, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 2019 first-round pick had two points (1-4 FT), one rebound and one steal in the preseason opener over the weekend, but he won't be available for the final two exhibition contests. It's unclear if the bout of food poisoning will affect his status for next Wednesday's season opener at Memphis.