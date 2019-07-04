Samanic (rest) won't play in Wednesday's summer league game against the Jazz, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

It's unsurprising that Shamanic's getting the day off after averaging 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.0 minutes through the first two games of the Salt Lake City session. Barring any injury, the rookie forward will likely return to the floor in Las Vegas.