Kornet (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Kornet will miss a fifth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. The veteran big man has no timetable for a return ahead of Friday's clash with the Rockets. Until Kelly Olynyk (heel) and/or Kornet are cleared for their season debuts, Bismack Biyombo should continue to handle the backup center role behind Victor Wembanyama.