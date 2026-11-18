Kornet totaled two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist and two blocks over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Pistons.

Kornet continues to play a limited role behind Victor Wembanyama, averaging just 14.1 minutes, 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over his last five appearances. The veteran center has recorded multiple blocks in two of his last three games, providing occasional defensive production despite his modest offensive contributions. His restricted playing time leaves him with minimal fantasy value outside deeper leagues.