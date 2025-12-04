Kornet tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during the Spurs' 114-112 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Kornet followed up his five-block performance Tuesday against the Grizzlies with another three rejections Wednesday, which included his block on Franz Wagner's layup attempt in the final second of the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Spurs. Kornet has started in the Spurs' last nine games in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (calf), and while the former's scoring output has been limited, he's provided fantasy value on the boards and as a shot blocker. Over that nine-game span, Kornet has averaged 6.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 blocks over 26.7 minutes per game.