Kornet closed Friday's 120-108 victory over Portland in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes.

With Victor Wembanyama (concussion) not yet cleared to return, Kornet made just his second career playoff start and delivered his first double-double in 46 postseason appearances. The 30-year-old center is averaging 11.3 points, 8.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.0 minutes to begin the series, and Kornet could have a bigger role again in Game 4 on Sunday if Wemby remains sidelined.