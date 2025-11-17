Kornet contributed 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Kings.

Victor Wembanyama (calf) was held out of the lineup, so Kornet made his first start of the season and produced his second double-double of 2025-26 in only his sixth game. The veteran center could have some fantasy intrigue in the short term if Wembanyama misses any further time, but Kornet is making a good case for an increased role in the frontcourt regardless.