Spurs' Luke Kornet: Excels against Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kornet logged nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 16 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason win over Miami.
After putting up 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 119-88 preseason victory, Kornet kept it rolling Wednesday. The big takeaway from the preseason is that the Spurs have utilized Kornet alongside Victor Wembanyama for stretches, meaning he could see a few more minutes per game than initially projected.
