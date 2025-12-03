Kornet ended with four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 126-119 victory over the Grizzlies.

The five rejections were a season high for Kornet, and just one off his regular-season career high. The veteran center has started eight straight games in place of Victor Wembanyama (calf) and while he's scored in double digits only twice, he's been a fairly consistent contributor on the glass and at the rim, averaging 6.8 points, 6.1 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 26.5 minutes a contest.