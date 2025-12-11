Kornet notched 10 points (1-3 FG, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 132-119 victory over the Lakers.

Kornet saw the court for over 30 minutes for just the second time this season and took nine trips to the free-throw line, cashing in on eight of them. With the return of Victor Wembanyama (calf) imminent, Kornet will likely be relegated to the bench as a result but should still maintain a sizable role within San Antonio's rotation.