Kornet (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

This report comes after the morning shootaround, and McDonald adds that Kornet is getting "awfully close" to a return. Presumably, Kornet will warm up before a final decision is made on his status. Kornet hasn't played since Oct. 24, when he put up 14 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes during a 120-116 overtime win in New Orleans.