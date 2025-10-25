Kornet racked up 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Kornet saw a vast increase in minutes and used them to turn in his first double-double of the season. He was brought in during the offseason from Boston and stepped in after Victor Wembanyama fouled out in overtime. The four assists were a pleasant sign as he adjusts to new teammates. With a quick turnaround, Kornet has a chance to have another strong effort tomorrow against Brooklyn.