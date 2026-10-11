Kornet finished with four points (2-7 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to the Suns.

Kornet led the Spurs with 10 rebounds, turning in another solid performance off the bench. As was the case last season, Kornet is slated to play the primary backup role behind Victor Wembanyama. This should be enough for him to hold value in deeper formats. As for those in standard leagues, he should be viewed as nothing more than a situational streaming consideration.