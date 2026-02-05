Kornet chipped in four points (2-7 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 victory over the Thunder.

Kornet recorded a team-high 15 rebounds, the most he has pulled down in any game this season. While the boards were a real positive, he was limited to just 15 minutes, the fewest he has played in his past five games. As long as Victor Wembanyama is healthy, Kornet should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming consideration for anyone needing blocks and rebounds.