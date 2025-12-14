Kornet totaled two points (1-3 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 victory over the Thunder.

Kornet remained in the starting lineup despite the return of Victor Wembanyama, although his time in the opening five could very soon come to an end. While he has been an adequate replacement during Wembanyama's absence, it's only a matter of time before he moves to a backup role, meaning his fantasy value will likely evaporate. He could be worth holding for one or two more games, assuming the Spurs take a cautious approach with Wembanyama. Beyond that, Kornet should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming candidate.