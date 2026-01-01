Kornet had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 134-132 victory over New York.

Kornet grabbed nine rebounds for the second straight game, although the bigger talking point was the fact that Victor Wembanyama suffered a knee injury, limiting him to just 24 minutes. While the initial diagnosis is relatively positive, there is certainly a chance he could miss at least a couple of games, thrusting Kornet back into the standard league discussion.