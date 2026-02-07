Kornet (ankle/adductor) is "looking good" to return Saturday against the Mavericks, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Kornet was unable to play against the Mavericks on Thursday due to left ankle soreness and left adductor tightness, but head coach Mitch Johnson expressed optimism that the veteran big man would be available for Saturday's rematch. Kornet has served as the main backup to Victor Wembanyama this season, but the former's absence would likely lead to more minutes for Carter Bryant and Kelly Olynyk.