Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Monday that he's optimistic Kornet (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game in Sacramento, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Along with Kornet, Johnson also expressed confidence that guard Dylan Harper (calf) would be available Tuesday, which would bring the San Antonio rotation back to full strength. While Kornet was sidelined for Monday's 119-115 win over the Clippers due to a sore right knee, Carter Bryant (21 minutes) saw a slightly heightened role, and Mason Plumlee (six minutes) was added to the rotation as a backup option behind Victor Wembanyama.